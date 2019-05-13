close

Jammu and Kashmir

Cloudburst hits Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, two brothers dead

The officials said police have not yet been able to reach the spot to recover the bodies yet as the water level in the stream has risen sharply. 

File photo

Srinagar: Two brothers were Monday killed due to a cloudburst in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

The deceased were identified as Arif Ahmad Lone and Sameer Ahmad Lone.

"Two boys (brothers) have died in a cloudburst incident at Pooru Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district," the officials said. 

The officials said police have not yet been able to reach the spot to recover the bodies yet as the water level in the stream has risen sharply. 

Further details were awaited, the officials said.

