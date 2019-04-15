Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in J&K's Kishtwar town, no untoward incident reported

Jammu: People engaged in hectic shopping for essential commodities in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kishtwar on Monday as curfew - imposed on April 9 following tension over killing of an RSS leader - was relaxed across the whole town for three hours.

Curfew was imposed after killing of RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard by militants led to high tension in the town and even the army had to be called out to assist the civil administration.

"Curfew was relaxed in the afternoon today for three hours. Mobile Internet has also been restored as the situation continues to return to normal," Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana said.

He said that the curfew relaxation ended at 3 p.m. without any untoward incident.

"The situation is being closely monitored and we plan to give further relaxation in in the evening," the DM added.

It was for the first time since April 9 that curfew was relaxed in the entire Kishtwar town. Curfew was relaxed on April 12 and April 14 in a phased manner in different parts of the town.

Police has detained around a dozen suspects so far during the investigation into the militant attack.

The car used to transport militants during the attack has also been seized, but the owner is still absconding.

Kishtwar comes under the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat that goes to polls on April 18.