Defence Minister

Salute India’s brave son & soldier: Defence Minister, Army chief pay tribute to Army jawan martyred in J&K's Poonch sector

Jawed was critically injured after Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch sector on the LoC.

Salute India’s brave son &amp; soldier: Defence Minister, Army chief pay tribute to Army jawan martyred in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch sector

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat honoured deceased Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, who died in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district on Tuesday. 

Both Singh and Rawat laid wreath before Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed at Palam Airport.

 

Later taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister wrote, "I salute India’s brave son and soldier, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation. His gallant deeds and devotion to duty will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with his bereaved family."

 

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch sector on the LoC at around 5 pm on Monday, the defence ministry said. Jawed was critically injured during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries. 

The 28-year-old soldier hails from Marrar village of Bihar`s Khagaria district and is survived by his wife, reported news agency ANI.

