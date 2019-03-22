Delhi court sends close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind to NIA custody till March 29

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Sajjad Khan to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 29. The NIA had sought his custody for 10 days from the additional session judge.

Sajjad, who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, is believed to be a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Muddasir Ahmed Khan. He was arrested on Thursday night from Red Fort area in the national capital.‬ He was roaming in Delhi as a trader of shawls.

He was tasked by the terror group of establishing a sleeper cell in the national capital, police told PTI.

It is to be noted that Muddasir was eliminated by the Indian Army earlier this month. He was neutralised during Tral encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to reports, Muddasir had provided the van used in the attack and explosives to Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar. He was also involved in plotting multiple IED blasts in Kashmir valley.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 after a JeM suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus.