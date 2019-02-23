Dozens of houses damaged as avalanche strikes north Kashmir’s Gurez sector

BANDIPORA: Over two dozen residential houses, shops and cowsheds were damaged after an avalanche hit Khandiyal village of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday night.

The avalanche hit the village close to an Army Camp in Dawar which was also partially affected.

While 18 houses were completely damaged, 28 houses suffered partial damage, said reports.

J&K: An avalanche hit the village of Khandiyal close to Army Camp in Dawar,

Gurez at 9 pm yesterday. A total 18 houses were completely damaged & 28 houses suffered partial damage. No loss of human life & livestock took place due to timely action by the Avalanche Rescue Team. pic.twitter.com/xKxRh7PDjB — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2019

The avalanche hit the village at around 9:30 PM last night.

Officials said that some shops and cowsheds were also partially damaged due to avalanche.

However, no loss of human life and livestock took place due to timely action by the Avalanche Rescue Team.