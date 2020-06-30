Earthquake measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale jolts J&K’s Katra region, no casualties reported

JAMMU: A moderate-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale, struck the Katra region in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit 84 km east of Katra region in J&K around 8:56 am.

So far, there is no report of any casualty due to the earthquake. In the past two months, there had been a number of low-intensity earthquakes hitting across the country.

In Jammu and Kashmir, three low-intensity tremors had been witnessed in the month of June. Earlier on June 16, two mild earthquakes jolted the Union Territory in one single day.

The Union Territory was rocked by an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale. The tremors were felt at 2:10 pm. National Centre for Seismology said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 85 km east of Katra in Jammu.

The epicentre was located 5-km deep within the ground. On the same day, a strong earthquake measuring 5.8 struck Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt around 7 am in the morning. The reason behind the quake in Jammu and Kashmir was a stringer one that originated in Tajikistan.

The epicentre was 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushmabe. The quake measured 6.8 on the Richter scale and tremors emanating from this were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.