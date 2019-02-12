हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama encounter

Terrorist gunned down, jawan martyred in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in Ratnipora area of Pulwama.

Terrorist gunned down, jawan martyred in encounter in J&amp;K&#039;s Pulwama
ANI photo

Srinagar: A terrorist was gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces in the Ratnipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The encounter also left an Army jawan dead while another one suffered injuries.

"One Army jawan lost his life and another jawan was injured in action during the encounter with terrorists. One terrorist was also neutralised. A case registered and an investigation is underway," J&K Police said. 

The Army jawan has been identified as Jawan Baljeet Singh.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated. The exchange of fire was on, the official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off.

Mobile internet services in the district were suspended. Rail services between the Bannihal town of Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley have also been suspended for the day.

Kashmir IG SP Pani said, "The encounter has ended. In this encounter one soldier attained martyrdom and one terrorist was killed who was wanted in many cases. De-induction has been smoothly completed. Further investigation underway."

Tags:
Pulwama encounterJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Over 700 stranded passengers airlifted by IAF from Jammu to Srinagar

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi