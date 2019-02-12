Terrorist gunned down, jawan martyred in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: A terrorist was gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces in the Ratnipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The encounter also left an Army jawan dead while another one suffered injuries.

"One Army jawan lost his life and another jawan was injured in action during the encounter with terrorists. One terrorist was also neutralised. A case registered and an investigation is underway," J&K Police said.

The Army jawan has been identified as Jawan Baljeet Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir: Army Jawan Baljeet Singh lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama earlier today. pic.twitter.com/iGSBWCojpf — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated. The exchange of fire was on, the official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off.

Mobile internet services in the district were suspended. Rail services between the Bannihal town of Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley have also been suspended for the day.

Kashmir IG SP Pani said, "The encounter has ended. In this encounter one soldier attained martyrdom and one terrorist was killed who was wanted in many cases. De-induction has been smoothly completed. Further investigation underway."