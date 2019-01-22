हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Zainapora

Encounter underway in Shopian's Zainapora.

J&amp;K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian&#039;s Zainapora

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces in Zainapora of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The encounter, which is underway, broke out during a cordon and search operation launched by the jawans.

Security forces launched the cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Two militants have been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

(With inputs from agencies)

