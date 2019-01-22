J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Zainapora

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces in Zainapora of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The encounter, which is underway, broke out during a cordon and search operation launched by the jawans.

Visuals from J&K: An encounter broke out earlier today between terrorists and security forces in Orchards of Heff Shirmal in Zainapora, Shopian. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/0Ysg0DEaiR — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

Security forces launched the cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Two militants have been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

(With inputs from agencies)