Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu And Kashmir's in Anantnag

The brief exchange of fire occurred in Kokarnag area of Anantnag in the early hours of Saturday.

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu And Kashmir&#039;s in Anantnag
File photo

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The brief exchange of fire occurred in Kokarnag area of Anantnag in the early hours of Saturday. The area has been cordoned off.

More details awaited

Jammu and KashmirAnantnag
To check terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Centre constitutes Terror Monitoring Group

