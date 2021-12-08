Encounter breaks out in Shopian village in J&K, 3 terrorists trapped by security forces

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway between security forces and some unidentified terrorists in the Check-e-Cholan village in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

A J&K police officer said after receiving input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint search team cordoned the suspected spot, an exchange of fire started and the encounter started. Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet, “#Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Sources said that the J&K Police had received inputs about three terrorists of LeT/ TRF who are currently believed to be trapped from all sides.

However, the actual number of terrorists can be known only when the operation concludes, the sources added.

