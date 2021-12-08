हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter breaks out in Shopian village in J&K, 3 terrorists trapped by security forces

A J&K police officer said after receiving input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. 

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway between security forces and some unidentified terrorists in the Check-e-Cholan village in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. 

As the joint search team cordoned the suspected spot, an exchange of fire started and the encounter started. Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet, “#Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.” 

Sources said that the J&K Police had received inputs about three terrorists of LeT/ TRF who are currently believed to be trapped from all sides. 

However, the actual number of terrorists can be known only when the operation concludes, the sources added.

