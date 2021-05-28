Encounter breaks out in Shopian's Ganapora in Jammu and Kashmir, 2-3 terrorists believed to be present

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday (May 28) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. As per Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter broke out in the Ganapora area of the district.

Encounter underway in Ganowpora area of Shopian district, 2-3 terrorists believed to be hiding in the area

A police official said, "A joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Ganowpora on a specific input with Jammu and Kashmir about the presence of a few terrorists in the area."

He added, "As the joint search team of security forces cordoned off the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the search party and fire retaliated resulting in an encounter."

Sources in police said that at least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area; however, an exact number of the presence of terrorist can be confirmed only after the gunbattle comes to an end.

J&K Police arrested 7 Jaish terrorist associates, stops six youths from Valley from joining militancy

The development comes a day after security forces have arrested seven terror associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and prevented six youth from joining militancy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. In multiple raids, Awantipora Police along with Army and CRPF on Thursday arrested six youth who were 'motivated and indoctrinated' to join terrorist ranks, a police spokesman said.

They were motivated by Pakistan based self-style terror commanders to join terrorism and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Awantipora and Tral area. The six youths have been identified as Aqib Ahmad Dobi, resident of Tral, Mufeez Ahmad Zargar, resident of Tral-e-Payeen, Liyaqat Ahmhqad Khanday alias Amir, resident of Amlar Tral, Saifullah Ahmad Shah, resident of Takiya Gulab Bagh Tral, Shoaib Ahmad Bhat, resident of Chersoo Awantipora and Bilal Ahmad Zaboo, resident of Tral-e-Bala.

The arrested terror associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, transporting of arms or ammunition and other kinds of support to terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas. "They were in touch with Pak based self style terror commanders through different social media platforms. Incriminating material recovered from them," the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

