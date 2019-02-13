Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, two terrorists killed by security forces

BUDGAM: Two terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday morning. A brief exchange of fire had taken place between security forces and terrorists in Gopalpora area of Budgam district.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliations of the terrorists who were killed are yet to be identified.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The area has been cordoned off.

"Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Chadoora in Budgam district, a cordon and search operation was launched in the intervening night (of Tuesday and Wednesday)," a police spokesman said.

He said when the search operation was underway, the terrorists fired on the security forces. The search party retaliated and it led to a gunfight in which the two terrorists were killed.