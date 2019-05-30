Encounter on between terrorists, joint forces in J&K's Sopore, at least 2 terrorists holed up

An encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces at Dangerpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Two-three terrorists are believed to have been trapped in a residential house.

The encounter started hours after troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation in Dangarpora village after getting information about the presence of terrorists.

Authorities had earlier in the day suspended mobile internet services in the area and also closed educational institutions as a precaution.