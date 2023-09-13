trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661898
ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER

Encounter Underway In J&K’s Anantnag; 5 Security Personnel Critically Injured In Gunfight

Anantnag Encounter: Officers from the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are among the five persons injured after the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SRINAGAR: A fierce gunfight is currently underway in the Kokernag area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in which at least five security personnel have been critically injured. According to the latest updates, officers from the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are among the five persons injured after the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area on Wednesday.

Among those injured are two Army officers, one JKP officer and two Army Jawans (Major Ashish Dhonack, two soldiers and DSP Humayun Bhat have sustained injuries). 


 

 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier posted on social media platform X, "An encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from the Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) were injured. Details shall follow."

Meanwhile, one more terrorist was gunned down on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the ongoing exchange firefight between the security forces and terrorists that began a day ago.

"Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a top police official said one terrorist was gunned down while a soldier also lost his life in the encounter, which broke out in the Narla area. Three security personnel, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

"One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district," Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu said in a statement on Tuesday.

A six-year-old dog (female labrador) from the Army's canine unit also laid down her life shielding her handler during the encounter. 

