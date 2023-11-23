trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691308
Encounter Underway In J&K's Rajouri Day After Four Army Personnel Martyred

"The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, " said the Indian Army's White Knight Corps on the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri, J&K.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajouri: A fierce encounter that broke out between Pakistan-backed terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J&K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district yesterday entered its second day on Thursday. Earlier, four army personnel, including two officers, lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

 

 

The four army officials include two officer-ranked personnel and two jawans. Sources said that troops, including Special Forces, were deployed in the area after inputs were received about the movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

"16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely," sources said. Based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District.

"Contact was established on November 22 and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.

