Encounter underway in Pinglan in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama: What we know so far

PULWAMA: At least four soldiers including an Army Major are critically injured in an encounter that is underway between security forces and terrorists in Pinglan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The injured soldiers reportedly belong to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles. The cross-firing that began on the intermittent night of Sunday and Monday is still on.

Here is what we know about the encounter so far:

- At least two to three terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed are trapped in the area which has been encircled by security personnel. The Army has confirmed that more terrorists are likely to be present in the area.

- Army is yet to confirm any injuries sustained by the Indian side so far. Defence sources though claim that four soldiers, including a Major, have been killed in the encounter. A civilian was also reportedly killed but there is no confirmation so far.

- Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of south Kashmir during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, news Agency quoted a police official. When the forces were conducting the searches, the terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gunbattle.

- The area is under cordon and the operation is still on.

- As per news agency ANI, Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night.