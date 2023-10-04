SRINAGAR: A fierce encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces in the Kujjar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. A police officer said that a joint team of police and the Army has launched a cordon and search operation in the Kujjar area.

As the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding in the area opened fire upon them, triggering a gunfight.

An encounter breaks out at Kujjar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job.

The senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of firing between terrorists and security forces is still continuing at the moment. Unconfirmed reports said that two to three terrorists are said to be hiding in the area.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and police forces at the Kujjar area of Kulgam.





In a related incident, a search operation launched by security forces was underway in the Kalakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint operation by the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force was launched in the area after specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals was received by the J&K police.

The search operation started after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the forest area of Kalakote on Monday evening. Sources close to the PRO, Defence, Jammu said that intense operations are in progress in the area to neutralise the terrorists.