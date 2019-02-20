हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Exams of Class 8, 9 postponed in Jammu

In all other districts, these exams shall be held as per schedule, the Director added.

Jammu: Examinations for students of Class 8 and 9 in Jammu, scheduled to be held on February 20, have been postponed.

"As per instructions of Divisional Commissioner, exams of 8th and 9th classes scheduled for tomorrow are postponed," Director, School Education, Jammu said.

"In all other districts, these exams shall be held as per schedule," the Director added.

Authorities relaxed curfew in a phased manner in Jammu, where it was imposed on Friday following widespread anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence over the Pulwama terror attack.

