Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah demands evidence on IAF airstrikes on JeM camp, says 'Where's the proof?'

The NC chief today asked the government to release evidence of the airstrikes carried out against JeM camp.

ANI photo

New Delhi: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the central government over the airstrike carried out by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammed training centre in Pakistan's Balakote and asked if the government has any evidence to support its claims. 

Farooq, who was addressing a crowd today, asked the Centre to release evidence of the airstrikes carried out against JeM training centre in Balakote, saying "We have shot one of their planes? Where is the proof of what Amit Shah says, '300 people died'? If you ask, you are against the country. Time has come that you should ask questions." 

The former Jammu and Kashmir president also said that if anyone questions the government and asks for evidence of the airstrikes, he is labelled as anti-national.

Farooq's statement on Balakote evidence comes barely two days after he said both India and Pakistan should start a result oriented and time bound dialogue for the greater good of both the nations, especially the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our party still deems Indo-Pak friendship essential to a peaceful sub-continent. I impress upon the sane voices in both the countries to push their respective governments to initiate a result oriented dialogue process for the greater good of the two nations," he had said on Sunday.

The member of Parliament from Srinagar also urged both India and Pakistan to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement and make borders peaceful. He said the continuous skirmishes between the two nations have wrecked havoc on the lives of those living on either sides of the border.

