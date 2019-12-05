Five held for attacking security forces with petrol bombs in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Police have arrested at least five people who are believd to be involved in throwing petrol bombs on police and security forces and threatening people in the downtown Srinagar City. According to reports, the five men were arrested in a joint operation by MR Gunj Srinagar Police station, PP Urdu Bazar and PP Banamohalla.

The Srinagar Police said that a big breakthrough has been achieved as they have busted a module of 5 miscreants, who were active for last so many months and targeting the police and security forces with petrol bombs.

These miscreants used to throw petrol bombs on police vehicles and the convoy of security forces. They were also threatening the locals and forcing them to close their shops and business establishments and keep traffic off roads ever since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

The group was involved in hurling petrol bombs on police and security forces at Sarafkadal, Bohrikadal, Rajourikadal and Khanyar as well in the area of Nowhatta.

Taking about their modus operandi, the police said that these miscreants used to keep a class 3rd student for spotting movement of police and security forces and their vehicles for attacking them with petrol bombs.

The Srinagar Police said that their arrest will help in restoring normalcy in the Srinagar city and will lead to identification and arrest of more miscreants in the coming days.