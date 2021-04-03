हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farooq Abdullah

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah moved to SKIMS hospital for better management

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar on Saturday (April 3) for better management.

Former J&amp;K CM Farooq Abdullah moved to SKIMS hospital for better management
Image Courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here on Saturday (April 3) for better management.

Abdullah`s son, Omar Abdullah posted the news about his father`s admission to the hospital on his Twitter handle.
 

"Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers", Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The elder Abdullah tested positive for the Covid-19 four days back and was being managed at his high-security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.

