Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah tests COVID positive, goes into self-isolation

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed on Twitter on Tuesday.

Omar said that he and his family members will be self-isolating and getting themselves tested for Covid-19.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," Omar tweeted.

Earlier this month, Farooq Abdullah had taken the first Covid-19 jab at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

India has been registering more than 60,000 COVID-19 infections for the past few days. It recorded 68,020 new cases, reportedly the highest single-day rise in over 5 months, according to the official data released on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, India recorded 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries along with 271 deaths. India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1,20,95,855, of which, 5,40,720 are active cases.

