Srinagar

Fresh snowfall closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

The Traffic Department was set to allow one-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday

Fresh snowfall closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: Fresh snowfall in the Bannihal sector on Wednesday forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The Traffic Department was set to allow one-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday, but the decision was reviewed as the weather deteriorated all along the- nearly 300 km long road.

"Night long rains triggered shooting stones in some portions of the highway in Ramsoo-Ramban sector.

"Right now, the highway is closed for traffic. The decision will again be reviewed depending upon the weather," a traffic official said.

The Met has forecast widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir till Friday. "While the plains of the Jammu division will receive rain, higher reaches both in Jammu and valley region will receive moderate to heavy snowfall," the official added 

The highway has remained open for one-way traffic since the last three days.

Tags:
SrinagarsnowfallTrafficJammu and Kashmir
Earthquake of magnitute 5.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir

