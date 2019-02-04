हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Srinagar

Fresh spell of rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.4 degrees Celsius while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 8.6.

Fresh spell of rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A fresh spell of rain and snow will lash Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and will continue for the next four days, the weather office. "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall would occur in the state from today evening," the Met Office said.

"Isolated heavy rain and snowfall is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday." On Sunday, the minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar after nearly two months bringing relief to the residents from the biting winter cold.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.4 degrees Celsius while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 8.6. Leh recorded minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 16.6 and Drass minus 22.7 as their minimum.

Jammu city had 8.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.8, Batote 0.8, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 2.0.

