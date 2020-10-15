हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gupkar Declaration

Gupkar Declaration: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti to attend meeting convened by NC leader Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened a crucial meeting at his residence on Thursday for chalking out the future course of action on the 'Gupkar Declaration' with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre last year.

Gupkar Declaration: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti to attend meeting convened by NC leader Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened a crucial meeting at his residence on Thursday for chalking out the future course of action on the 'Gupkar Declaration' with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre last year.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday night, will also attend the meeting. "My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention," NC vice president Omar Abdullah had told reporters on Wednesday.

Live TV

He said the PDP leader has accepted the invitation for the meeting of signatories to the Gupkar Declaration on Thursday.

"She has kindly accepted Farooq sahib's invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon," Omar said. Gupkar Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019 at the Gupkar residence of the NC president.

The resolution at the end of the meet on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre announced its decision of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two Union territories, said the parties unanimously resolved that they would be united in their effort to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts.

The parties had met again in August this year and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
Gupkar DeclarationMehbooba MuftiPDPNational ConferenceFarooq Abdullaharticle 370
Next
Story

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to initiate first blasting of Zozila Tunnel on October 15, know its salient features
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Chargesheet filed in Bengaluru violence case, names of 2 Congress councilors listed