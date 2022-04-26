Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in J&K's Kulgam, three terror operatives held

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Tuesday busted a terrorist module linked to banned Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested three terror associates in Kulgam.

According to the J&K Police, the three terror associates, who were arrested today, were also involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Kulpora village in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A J&K police spokesperson said in a statement, “On 2nd March, terrorists shot dead a Panch namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar of Kulpora, Kulgam. In this regard, the investigation got conducted through a special investigation team.”

“During the investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of Hizbul namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Cheki Desend YariPora, had received directions from terrorist handlers based in Pakistan to target the panchayat members of Kulgam,’’ it added.

“On their directions, he identified the target and gave direction accordingly to active militant namely Raja Nadeem Rather resident of Ashmuji to execute the plan with the support of their associates namely Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather,’’ the statement said.

The spokesperson further said that the directions included conducting recce of the Panch's presence, arranging transport and providing logistics to execute the terror act.

After strenuous efforts, the Kulgam police arrested the above-mentioned terrorist associates involved in this terror crime and seized 02 Grenades and 1 Pistol with 08 Rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that the said module is linked with an already busted (HM) militant module involved in the killing of the sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir resident of Audoora Kulgam on 11th March of this year.

The investigation of the case is going on and based on the investigation more arrests and recoveries are also expected. Efforts are on to neutralise the active terrorists involved in this heinous crime, the statement said.