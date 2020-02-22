Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Farooq arrested in J&K's Baramulla, ammunition seized

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Saturday (February 22, 2020) arrested a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who has been identified as Junaid Farooq Pandith. The Hizbul terrorist, who was wanted in several terror-related incidents, was arrested after a trap was laid for him in Baramulla district's Tapper Pattan following specific inputs about him.

He was arrested in a jointly coordinated operation by the J&K Police, Army and the CRPF personnel.

Sharing more information, DIG Baramulla M Suleman said, ''J&L Police, Army and the CRPF arrested a local terrorist Junaid Farooq Pandith of Hizbul Mujahideen. A trap was laid for him in Tapper Pattan in Baramulla district.''

''One Chinese pistol, 13 live rounds and 2 magazines have been recovered from local terrorist Junaid Farooq Pandith. His questioning is underway,'' the DIG said in a press conference.

The arrest came hours after two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists - Naveed Ahmed Bhat alias Furkan and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat - were killed in an encounter.

Sharing details, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Security forces killed two LeT terrorists named Naveed Ahmed Bhat alias Furkan and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat in an operation last night. They were involved in many terrorist activities.''

DIG Dilbagh Singh further claimed that "in 2020 so far, there have been 12 successful operations, in which 25 terrorists have been killed, 9 terror operatives in Kashmir and 3-4 terrorist operatives arrested in Jammu area.''

''More than 40 over-ground-workers have also been arrested," Singh said.