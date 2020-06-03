हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emergency landing airstrip

IAF begins construction of emergency landing airstrip on NH-44 in South Kashmir

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started construction of a 3.5-kilometer-long runway adjacent to the National Highway (NH-44) in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir.

SRINAGAR: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started construction of a 3.5-kilometer-long runway adjacent to the National Highway (NH-44) in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir.

The work on the runway has started on a war footing and the 3.5 kilometre long runway will be used as an emergency runway facility for fighter jets in case of any emergency.

The construction of such an emergency runway will play a vital role in Kashmir India shares its border with Pakistan and China, and in case of any war-like situation or an emergency involving these hostile neighbours, this air runway will play an important role in providing help to the Indian Army and other armed forces. 

Besides, it can be used if Pulwama-like terror attacks happen like in the year 2019. It is also expected to play an important role in dealing with natural climates like flood and other

This runway strip is coming up at the time when border standoff continues between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and the major highway connecting Ladakh to the rest of the country passes through Kashmir via this highway.

The 3.5-km-long airstrip on the Srinagar-Banihal highway is being constructed along the NH-44 from 246.2 km to 249.7 km.

The decision in this regard was taken in 2017. This airstrip is among the 12 other such strips to be constructed across the country,” a senior official said. In other states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat, similar airstrips are being constructed.

The 3.5-km-long strip in south Kashmir would be completed at an estimated cost of around Rs 119 crore in around eight months.

