SRINAGAR: Former chief minister and PDP president on Tuesday attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre for allegedly creating a religious divide between Hindus and Muslims.

She alleged that the BJP wants to divert people’s attention from core issues and target the Muslim mosques and heritage sites constructed by the Mughal rulers.

"BJP is trying to widen the gap between Hindus and Muslims in the country. They have no answer to core issues so they are after the Muslim mosques and heritage sites constructed by the Mughal rulers in India,” she alleged.

While challenging the BJP, the PDP leader said, "if they have the courage, let them convert the Taj Mahal and other historical places into temples, then we will see who will visit this country".

Mehbooba further said that the country is in a bad situation, price escalation of all essential commodities is at its peak and there are no jobs for youth across the country, common people are suffering and people like Vijay Malia and Nirav Modi and others have escaped from country looting the wealth of the common man.

Mehbooba said that instead of trying to improve the situation, the government should have been working to ease the suffering of the common people and get those fraudsters back who have looted the wealth of the country. But this government is only raising issues of "Hindu-Muslim, Mandir-Masjid for their political gains and targeting the minority community, she added.

Mehbooba Mufti also criticized Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha for doing pooja at an ASI site Martand temple in Anantnag, South Kashmir. She said, "the BJP is destroying the secular fabric of J&K by communalising the atmosphere here.”

She said, "L-G’s is not a Mahanta or Pujari. He is our constitutional head wherever he reaches, he starts doing pooja, he should focus on development, our youngsters are jailed with no charges and our constitutional head is not abiding the law and is offering pooja at that place which is illegal so what can one expect from others.”

When informed that Singapore banned the “Kashmir Files”, Mehbooba said, “Akal aa gayi unko.” Mufti was speaking to reporters in the Anantnag and Pulwama areas of South Kashmir, where she was seen blazing all guns against the BJP and LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba earlier tweeted saying, "While thousands of Kashmiris are jailed on frivolous charges, the head of the state brazenly flouts simple rules like performing puja at an ASI protected site. Governance in J&K has been reduced to acts of puja & oppressing people into silence".

Earlier during her Kupwara visit on Monday, Mufti alleged that BJPis trying to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in J&K. “This all is being done in order to change the Muslim majority state into a minority by using this delimitation process,” she added.