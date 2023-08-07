In Big Boost To Border Tourism, Army Organizes Jashn-e-Gurez Festival In J&K's Gurez

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the district administration of Gurez, organised the Jashn-e-Gurez festival in the last village of the Indian territory. The festival culminated with a cultural evening at Habba Khatoon Stadium in which hundreds of tourists and locals participate. The program included enchanting performances by Bollywood flautist Ustad Dr Mujtaba Hussain, mutli talented Singer and performer Abid Aly with his team of musicians, dance troupe and local artist groups. The evening ended with a mesmerizing Sand Art Show commemorating 75 glorious years of Op Eraze 1948, which was put up by famous artist Miss Neha from Mumbai.

The festival not only helped to make a better relationship between Army and the locals but also helped to boost border tourism in the valley and thereby enhancing employment opportunities in the Gurez Valley. Around 1500 people including tourists from across India and locals attended the festival.

A local said Ajaz Ahmad Dar said, "Thank Allah. Gurez is reverberating with sounds of peace and happiness. Seize fire has benefited a lot of the people here, we use to face lot of problems when firing use to happen but since seize fire happened, we have lot of benefits tourism got boost thousands of tourists came Gurez many sports events are happening, those events help us to boost Gurez Valley more”



In the end army officers felicitated the selected locals to express gratitude towards their valuable contribution symbolizing the unending & unflinching support for army by the local Gurezis.

North Kashmir's Gurez sector was one of the most volatile areas close to the Line of Control. It was the traditional route of terrorists and hit by continuous ceasefire violations. As peace prevailed on borders Gurez became the one of the best offbeat destinations of valley and last year was awarded India's best Offbeat tourist destination.

From Guns to Playing Ground to festivals Border valley Gurez is having different tales to tell now a days.