Indian Army convoy attacked by terrorists in J&K’s Pampore, lady sustains minor injuries

An Indian Army convoy was attacked by a group of terrorists in Pampore durinh which a lady sustained minor injuries.

Image for representational use

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army convoy was attacked by a group of terrorists in Pampore durinh which a lady sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, the attack on the Army convoy took place in Ladoo area of Pampore in Awantipora district of South Kashmir. 

The lady, whose identity has not been revealed, got minor injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and was discharged.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Terrorists fired upon Army’s convoy at Ladoo, Pampore in which one lady received minor injury. She has now been discharged from hospital after treatment.”

After the attack, whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers all the entry and exit points are sealed in the area.

Tags:
Indian ArmyArmy convoyPamporeJammu and Kashmir
