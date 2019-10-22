close

Pakistan Army

Indian Army destroys mortar shells of Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The Army destroyed three mortar shells of 120 mm each.

New Delhi: The Indian Army destroyed three mortar shells fired by Pakistan Army in the recent ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir. The unexploded mortar shells were recovered by the security forces in Karmara village of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Take a look at a video shared by news agency ANI in which soldiers are seen destroying the mortar shells fired by Pakistani security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch. The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side took place at about 3.45 pm. The Indian Army had on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian territory. 

Pakistan ArmyIndian ArmyPoonchJammu and KashmirPakistanceasefire violation
