Indian Army foils terror strike in J&K's Rajouri, defuses IED

SRINAGAR: In a major operation, the vigilant soldiers averted a terror strike on an operational Army track in the Kerni sector of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to reports, the soldiers averted a terror attack at 4 pm by defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the operational track in the Kerni sector of Rajouri district.

''Had there been any movement on the track, a major blast could have happened, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

Meanwhile, the Defence sources were quoted as saying by news agency IANS that the IED was planted by the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team (BAT) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district.

"There was firing by Pakistani troops to facilitate a BAT attack on Indian soldiers. Our forward position retaliated effectively, forcing the intruders to withdraw back to the Pakistani side," the defence sources said.

Firing exchanges continued between the Indian and Pakistan forces for nearly an hour before it finally stopped. No loss of life or damage to any property was reported on the Indian side, the sources said.

It may be recalled that the Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, had recently visited and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh also visited forward areas in the Baramulla district where he was briefed by commanders on the ground.