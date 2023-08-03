Indian Army Jawan Who Went Missing From J&K's Kulgam Found, Sent To Anantnag Medical College For Checkup

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army soldier, who went missing from his native Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir while he was on leave, has been recovered by police on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, announced that the missing Army soldier from Kulgam has been successfully recovered. He has been identified as Javed Ahmad Wani.

According to the ADGP, a joint interrogation of the missing Army man will commence shortly after he undergoes a medical checkup.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted the development: "#Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after a medical checkup. Further details shall follow. #ADGP Kashmir."



Javid Ahmed Wani, an army soldier, had gone missing on the evening of July 29th, under mysterious circumstances, from his native Asthal village in Kulgam district, South Kashmir.

In response to his disappearance, security forces conducted an extensive manhunt across three districts in South Kashmir - Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian - and put them on high alert. Numerous individuals were detained and interrogated during the investigation, and today, one suspicious person was taken into custody by Kulgam Police for questioning. During this interrogation, the person admitted having knowledge about the location of the missing soldier, leading the police to raid the mentioned location and successfully recover the soldier.

The soldier had been on leave since Eid-Ul-Azha and was stationed in the Galwan area of Leh, Ladakh. His disappearance occurred just one day before he was scheduled to fly back to Leh and resume his duties.