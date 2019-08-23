Indian Army retaliates as heavy shelling continues from Pakistan in J&K's Sunderbani sector

SRINAGAR: The Pakistani troops continued to resort to unprovoked heavy firing in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evoking a strong response from the Indian Army. After violating the ceasefire, the Pakistani troops had resorted to indiscriminate firing targeting the Indian positions around 8:45 PM on Thursday.

Intermittent overnight shelling from the Pakistani side continued till Friday morning, reports said. However, it stopped after the Indian Army retaliated to it in equal measures.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani shelling, an Army official said.

The latest ceasefire violation from Pakistan came days after a Pakistani post was destroyed after Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked heavy shelling in Rajouri district on August 17.

On the same day, an Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa was martyred due to heavy shelling from Pakistani troops.

Thapa, 35, had sustained bullet injuries in heavy firing by the Pakistani troops in the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Thapa, who belonged to Rajawala village of Dehradun, had joined the Indian Army 15 years ago.

There has been a surge in instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India abrogated Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.