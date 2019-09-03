close

Indian Army

Indian Army's recruitment drive attracts Jammu and Kashmir youth, 29,000 registration forms filled

A total of 29,000 registration forms have been filled so far and participants will be called from different districts every day. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Less than a month after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Tuesday organised a recruitment camp at Talwara STC Training Centre in Reasi district of the state. The seven-day-long camp will see the participation of youths from Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts and will conclude on September 9. 

A total of 29,000 registration forms have been filled so far and participants will be called from different districts every day. There was a lot of enthusiasm seen among the youths on the first day of the recruitment camp. The youth were seen shouting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' in great splendour. 

Youth from Kishtwar and Ramban districts, who came to join the Army camp, told Zee News that they are prepared to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and if there comes a situation where they have to give their life for the country, they will sacrifice it happily for their country. 

The newly-created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been under unprecedented security cover after Parliament withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 this year by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution.

