Indian soldiers help Kashmiri woman and her newborn son, take them to their home safely

Living up to its reputation for helping those in distress without any discrimination, the Indian Army yet again came to the rescue of a Kashmiri woman and her newborn baby and helped them reach their home safely.

JAMMU: Living up to its reputation for helping those in distress without any discrimination, the Indian Army yet again came to the rescue of a Kashmiri woman and her newborn baby and helped them reach their home safely.

According to reports, a group of Indian Army soldiers helped a Kashmiri woman to reach her home who was blessed with a baby this morning.

The lady was experiencing weakness while returning back from the government hospital in Sogam after getting discharged. Due to unpleasant weather and snow-covered roads, no vehicle or other mode of transport could reach her house.

Moreover, the lady was also not able to walk due to weakness.

It is around this time, soldiers from 28 Rashtriya Rifles came forward and carried the lady on a stretcher. The soldiers brought the woman and her infant son to their house safely.

Indian soldiers’ kind gesture of helping a woman in distress was highly appreciated by the village elders.

Indian Army28 Rashtriya RiflesKashmiri woman
