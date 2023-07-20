trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637684
Infiltration Bid Foiled At LoC In South Kashmir; 2 Terrorists Killed

Two terrorists were killed and four Ak riffles, six hand grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered from them, the Army said.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

SRINAGAR: Security forces foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists at the Line Of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir in which two unidentified terrorists were killed. The two slain terrorists have crossed over to Kashmir from the other side of the LoC in the POK. The operation is still going on in the forest area despite inclement weather conditions.

Top Army officials said that in a joint operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and J&K police, an infiltration bid was foiled Wednesday morning by alert troops along the LoC in the Machil sector of Kupwara. “Two terrorists were killed and four Ak riffles, six hand grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered. Operation in progress," it said.

Today’s infiltration bid was foiled a day after security forces killed four foreign terrorists in the Poonch district of the Jammu region. Total eight terrorists, most of them foreigners (Pakistanis), were killed in three different operations during the past three days in Jammu and Kashmir, which reflects the frustration of terrorists sitting across the LoC in POK.

Sources said that terrorists are trying to destabilize the ongoing peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir particularly when Amarnath Yatra is going on and that's the main reason behind continuous infiltration attempts by terrorists waiting in PoK, but the troops in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert mode and have foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists.

