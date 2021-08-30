हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Infiltration

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Poonch, terrorist gunned down by security forces

Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by the security forces, the terrorists resorted to a gunfight in which one of them was gunned down.

Infiltration bid foiled in J&amp;K’s Poonch, terrorist gunned down by security forces

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by the security forces, the terrorists resorted to a gunfight in which one of them was gunned down.

The slain terrorist’s body along with an AK-47 rifle was recovered by the security forces later. 

 

 

The operation is still in progress in the area. 

This action by alert Army troops once again displays the resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control.

