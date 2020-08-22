हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISJK

ISJK terror module busted in J&K's Bandipora, five arrested; incriminating material, ammunition seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (August 22, 2020) busted a terror module linked to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and arrested five of its operatives from the Bandipora district.

ISJK terror module busted in J&amp;K&#039;s Bandipora, five arrested; incriminating material, ammunition seized
Image Credit - ANI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (August 22, 2020) busted a terror module linked to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and arrested five of its operatives from the Bandipora district.

According to reports, the five arrested terror associates of ISJK are from different places in Bandipora and one of them is from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Incriminating material and a large cache of ammunition has been recovered from their possession.

Matrix sheets, ISJK flags, war-like stores and ammunition has been recovered from their possession. 

"On preliminary inquiry, it was found that these terror associates are affiliated to terror outfit ISJK. They have carried out a recee of the Indian Army camp to attack it in future,” the Bandipora Police said. 

“Besides they were providing support and motivating/radicalizing the youths to join the terror outfit, furthermore they were making flags of ISJK in Chittibandy, Aragam and further supplying it to their associates in Srinagar,’’ it said.

The J&K Police has also registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation into the matter.

The case FIR No.30/2020 under UAPA Act has been registered at the Aragam police Station and further investigation is on, the police said.

Tags:
ISJKISJK terror moduleJammu and KashmirBandipora
Next
Story

Houses damaged after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua; locals forced to spend night in undergroud bunkers
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M1S

Badhir News: News for hearing impaired; August 22, 2020