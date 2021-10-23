J-K: Home Minister Amit Shah meets family members of slain Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad

Srinagar: In his first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met the family of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Parvaiz Ahmad. "The home minister visited the house of martyr of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Inspector Parvaiz, who was killed by terrorists," a home ministry official told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote: "Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. I and the nation are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realise the vision of PM Modi for a new JK." (Roughly translated from Hindi)

.@JmuKmrPolice के शहीद जवान परवेज अहमद दार के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। मुझे व पूरे देश को उनकी बहादुरी पर गर्व है। उनके परिजनों से भेंट की और उनकी पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी दी। मोदी जी ने जो नए J&K की कल्पना की है, उसको साकार करने के लिए J&K पुलिस पूरी तन्मयता से प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/Krv6CNfdJu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

The minister offered his condolences to the family of the police officer. He also gave documents of appointment to a government job to the police officer's widow, Fatima Akhtar.

Shah, who arrived here on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, drove straight to Nowgam from the airport. Parvaiz was killed by terrorists in June this year in Nowgam area of the city.

Shah arrived in Srinagar on Saturday for his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He was received at the Srinagar airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha where other senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration were also present.

The Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting later in the day and will also inaugurate the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah in UAE. He is also likely to interact with members of a youth club in Srinagar.

This is Shah's first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

