J-K: Major tragedy averted, security forces recover four IEDs in Kupwara

Kashmir: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on Sunday. The explosives were recovered during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the north Kashmir district.

“During a search operation, SOG Kupwara along with Kupwara police and 41 RR Army jointly recovered 4 IEDs under a big stone, and later with the help of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) all explosive was destroyed under a controlled blast,” a police official said.

The operation was conducted at Nadarnag Avoora in the district’s Trehgam area, officials said. A BDS has reached the spot for disposal of the explosive devices, they said.

The recovery includes four IEDs, four bundles of wire which is approximately 40 meters, around 10 meters each bundle, the official said.

The timely recovery of the explosives helped in averting a major tragedy.

Meanwhile, one unidentified terrorist was killed in Munand area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. "One unidentified terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter. Search is going on," a police officer said.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning in Kulgam.

As per the data provided by security forces, 10 encounters were seen and 21 terrorists were killed in the month of July. This year security forces claim they have killed 86 terrorists till now of different terror outfits in Kashmir.

