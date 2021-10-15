हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

J-K: One JCO, soldier killed in counter-terrorist operation at Poonch's Mendhar

The two Army personnel were killed in the encounter at Mendhar sub-division of Poonch.

J-K: One JCO, soldier killed in counter-terrorist operation at Poonch&#039;s Mendhar
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a soldier were killed in a counter-terrorist operation at Nar Khas forest area of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district on Friday. According to a defence spokesperson, the Army officer and the jawan were critically injured on Thursday evening. Both of them succumbed to their injuries subsequently.

The counter-terrorist operation which is still underway. The terrorists are hiding in the dense forests of Rajouri and Poonch at a high altitude, due to which the Army had to face big casuality while trying to find them. The Indian Army troops along with CRPF, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in the dense forest.

According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote.

In the past five days since operation began, as many as seven army personnel including two JCOs have been killed in Dera Ki Gali forests. 

