हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J-K: Terrorists flee after brief gunfight with security forces in Srinagar

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

J-K: Terrorists flee after brief gunfight with security forces in Srinagar
Image used for representational purpose

Srinagar: A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital here on Friday but the militants managed to flee, police said. The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

"There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu districtJ&K
Next
Story

No words enough to do justice to monumental contribution of Adi Shankaracharya: Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT37M37S

Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi on visit to Kedarnath