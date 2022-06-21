Srinagar: In a big breakthrough, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among four Pakistan-backed terrorists who were killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Security forces had earlier launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Baramulla's Sopore area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, which retaliated strongly. Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter, which was underway when reports last came in, he added.

Two terrorists were killed in another encounter that broke out in Tujjan in south Kashmir's Pulwama, the spokesperson said. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Majid Nazir of Jaish-e-Mohammad. He said Nazir was involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir a few days ago.

Five anti-terror operations took place in Kashmir in the last 40 hours in which at least 10 terrorists were killed. The data compiled by the J&K Police says, "28 terrorists were killed in 18 days, ahead of the Amarnath Yatra as anti-terror operations intensified across Kashmir Valley to ensure a safe and secure pilgrimage.

It's pertinent to mention here that 70 encounters have taken place in Kashmir since January this year and the security forces have managed to kill 117 terrorists. Out of those, 33 terrorists were Pakistanis. 16 security personnel and 19 civilians too lost their lives in these operations.

Meanwhile, 46 active terrorists, mostly hybrid terrorists, were arrested alive, and 189 terrorists' supporters were arrested this year in Kashmir.