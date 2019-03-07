Jaish-e-Mohammed planning attacks in south Kashmir in next 3-4 days, warn Intelligence agencies

New Delhi: The Indian Intelligence agencies on Thursday alerted the security forces about fresh intercepts on Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) planning attacks on India in the near future.

As per the agencies, JeM is planning more Pulwama-like terror attacks in the days to come.

According to specific inputs gathered by the agencies, the terror outfit is planning to carry out an IED attack in south Kashmir's Kajigund and Anantnag in the next 3-4 days and may use a stolen SUV in the operation.

The alert from the intelligence agencies comes hours after a grenade blast took place in the crowded general bus stand area in Jammu today. As per reports, one teenager and 32 others were injured in the blast, carried out by a Hizbul Mujahideen operative who was arrested hours after the incident.

The grenade attack took place exactly three weeks after the terror strike on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, in which 40 security personnel were killed. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in the bus stand area of Jammu city in the last nine months.