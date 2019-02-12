हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir braces for fresh spell of rain and snow

Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 1 degree Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 3.9 and minus 5, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir braces for fresh spell of rain and snow

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures across the valley remained below freezing point on Tuesday as the Met forecast a fresh spell of rain and snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir. The fresh snowfall and rains were expected to start from Wednesday until Friady, with the first two days having maximum activity.

"Moderate to heavy rain or snow is likely to occur during this period although the intensity of the current western disturbance is expected to be less than the previous one," a Met official said. Srinagar city recorded a minimum of minus 1 degree Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 3.9 and minus 5, respectively.

In Ladakh, Leh town recorded minus 7, Kargil minus 17 and Drass minus 16.4 degrees Celsius. Jammu city was at 8.8, Katra 9.1, Batote 2.5, Bannihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah 0.1 degree Celsius.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSnowfalSrinagarJammu and Kashmir weather
Next
Story

Terrorist gunned down, jawan martyred in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi