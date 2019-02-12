Jammu and Kashmir braces for fresh spell of rain and snow

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures across the valley remained below freezing point on Tuesday as the Met forecast a fresh spell of rain and snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir. The fresh snowfall and rains were expected to start from Wednesday until Friady, with the first two days having maximum activity.

"Moderate to heavy rain or snow is likely to occur during this period although the intensity of the current western disturbance is expected to be less than the previous one," a Met official said. Srinagar city recorded a minimum of minus 1 degree Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 3.9 and minus 5, respectively.

In Ladakh, Leh town recorded minus 7, Kargil minus 17 and Drass minus 16.4 degrees Celsius. Jammu city was at 8.8, Katra 9.1, Batote 2.5, Bannihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah 0.1 degree Celsius.