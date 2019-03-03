हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kupwara Encounter

Kupwara encounter enters third day; 2 CRPF, 2 J&K Police personnel killed

The gunfight raging since Friday has also left a civilian dead, police said. The search operation is, meanwhile, underway.

File photo

Srinagar: The gunfight between terrorists and security forces continued for the third day in Babagund area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday. So far, the encounter has claimed lives of CRPF men and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

The CRPF troopers and policemen were killed in the gunfight on Friday after a terrorist who was presumed to be dead suddenly rose from the debris of a house and fired indiscriminately at the security forces.

Media reports suggest, two houses and two cowsheds were destroyed by the security forces as the hiding terrorists kept on changing positions at the site of the gunfight.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

Kupwara EncounterJammu and Kashmir
