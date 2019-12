A massive fire was reported late on Wednesday evening in some houseboats near the Boulevard Road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The fire was likely to have been caused due to cylinder blasts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and fire brigade have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported. Damage to several houseboats has been reported.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.