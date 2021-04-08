हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Jammu and Kashmir: Night curfew imposed in urban areas of 8 districts

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered on Thursday (April 8) the imposition of night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, to check the spread of the soaring coronavirus cases.



Srinagar: India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus and caseloads are surging in every state. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered on Thursday (April 8) the imposition of night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, to check the spread of the soaring coronavirus cases.

The night curfew will come into effect from Friday, the office of the Lt governor said.

"Directed the divisional administration to impose corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent COVID spike," it tweeted.

These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara, it said.

The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the urban local bodies of these districts. Reasi district will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)

 

